R&B Pop Artist K-Victoria Drops New Single “VIBE”

R&B Pop Star K-Victoria (originally from the US Virgin Islands, now based in LA) has been making waves, dropping her single “Visions When I Think of You,” followed by debuting her latest chart topping single “DJ My Body” in Toronto, Canada during the Toronto International Film Festival and hasn’t stopped since.

The talented Artist has just released the performance video for “DJ My Body” now on YouTube as well as her next single VIBE. The new single is available now on all platforms is an electric big band sound that embraces party club energy while staying in the moment and feeling the VIBE.

K-Victoria commands attention when she steps out on the stage with grace and style catching the music industry’s attention. The Artist puts Her whole heart into Her music allowing the audience to connect with Her. K-Victoria has opened for acts that include, Wyclef John, Maxie Priest & Gyptian.

K-Victoria has had two #1 hit singles on the Top Ten Network Caribbean Countdown for 15 consecutive weeks and the privilege to perform at the famed Apollo Theater on two occasions. K-Victoria takes her notoriety seriously, always striving to be a strong role model for young women, teaching them that with hard work you can achieve anything.