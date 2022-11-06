RBF Gala won by Cape Coast K2 Roll Ball Club

Cape Coast based K2 Roll Ball Club (K2 RBC) put up a splendid performance to win the first edition of the Ghana Roll Ball Federation (GRBF) competition played on Saturday at the University of Ghana Hand ball Court.

This year’s championship was held under the auspices of the GRBF in partnership with Broni Travels, Jatel Bee Mineral Water, Mega Lifesciences Ghana limited and National Cyber Security Authority.

The Gala was to select a formidable team for the National Roll Ball team ahead of some major international competitions.

K2 RBC defeated Lit2 RBC 3-2 in the grand finale to wrestle the trophy, medals and products from sponsors.

In the third placed encounter Accra Sunrisers defeated Eastern Eagles RBC 3-0 to win the bronze medal.

The game began in a semi-final staged where K2 RCB beat Accra Sunrisers RBC 2-0 to get to the finals and Lit2 RBC defeated debutants Eastern Eagles RBC 16-0 to also qualify for the finals.

Razak Mubarak from Lit2 RBC was awarded as the most discipline player and Ezekiel Anna from the K2 RBC was adjourned as the best player in the competition.

The first edition of the Roll Ball Gala, which had four out of the seven registered teams participating in the one-day event had teams like Accra Sunrisers RBC, Eastern Eagles RBC, K2 RBC and Lit2 RBC.

Roll ball is a game played between two teams with a combination of roller skates, basketball, handball and the throwball.