RCC says Akufo-Addo did not scold Henry Quartey at Green Ghana event

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not reprimand Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, at last Friday’s ‘Green Ghana’ event observed in Accra.

There have been various interpretations to a viral video that emerged from the event, which appeared to show the President expressing disapproval to an incident at the event to the Regional Minister when the country’s national anthem was played there.

President Akufo-Addo was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, which marked the 2023 national tree planting exercise, at the University of Ghana campus.

In a statement signed and issued by Mrs Jemima Lomotey, the Acting Chief Director, GARCC, the Council explained that the President had directed the Regional Minister to take prompt action regarding some invited guests who chose to remain seated in disregard to the National Anthem that was played before the start of the programme.

“The President and all others had been up on their feet in patriotic reverence to the National Anthem. Acting on the President’s directive, the Regional Minister promptly approached the individuals concerned and gave them the necessary information and guidance.

“It is important to emphasise that the Regional Minister sat alongside H.E. the President throughout the entire event, exemplifying their harmonious collaboration,” it said.

The Council said it felt compelled to clarify issues following what it described as unfortunate interpretations to the video.

“We, therefore, urge the public and all well-meaning persons to disregard the contemptuous spin to the video, which appears crafted to create unwarranted public disaffection,” it said.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw, the Chief of Mempeasem in Accra, who also graced the event, has apologised to the nation for not standing up to observe the national anthem at the event.

In a statement, the Chief explained that he was not feeling well on the day, hence his inability to be on his feet when the national anthem was played.