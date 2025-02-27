RCEE’s song ‘Knees & Bend’ played in Swedish Cup game

Ghanaian singer, RCEE has had his song featured in an international football match in Sweden. The song was played on match day in the stadium as Halmstads BK faced off with Landskrona BoIS in the Svenska Cupen. Listen here https://tiememusicdistro.lnk.to/HowDidWeGetHere

Both teams did their pre-match warm-ups as RCEE’s ‘Knees & Bend’ blasted in the stadium. During drills, the vibrant Afrobeats track resonated through the training grounds, infusing energy and rhythm into the players’ routines.

Released in September 2024 as part of RCEE’s EP “How Did We Get Here?”, ‘Knees & Bend’ blends traditional Ghanaian sounds with modern Afrobeats, creating an infectious rhythm that has garnered international attention.

The choice of ‘Knees & Bend’ reflects Halmstads BK’s appreciation for diverse musical influences and their understanding of music’s power in sports performance. As the team prepared to face Landskrona BoIS, the Afrobeats anthem not only elevated the training atmosphere but also symbolized the club’s commitment to embracing global cultures, fostering unity, and inspiring excellence on the field.

At the end of the day Halmstads BK won by two goals to nil against Landskrona BolS. For those interested in experiencing the energy of ‘Knees & Bend,’ you can watch the official visualizer below