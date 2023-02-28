R&D seen as key to Africa’s industrialization, economic diversification

Investing in research and development by African countries will deliver sustainable industrialization and economic diversification on the continent, experts have said.

They made the call during the Fifth African Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Forum, which is being held from Feb. 26 to 27, in a hybrid format, in Niamey, the capital of Niger, as a side event ahead of the 9th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development, which will start on Feb. 28 and last through March 2.

This year’s edition of the STI forum, held under the theme “Accelerating development and diffusion of emerging technologies,” underscored that investing in research and development will enable the continent to harness technology for a green, inclusive and resilient Africa, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), organizer of the forum, said in a statement.

Niger’s Minister for Secondary and Higher Education, Research and Technology Habi Mahamadou said the STI is a cross-cutting theme that depends on policy framework, education, and infrastructure.

“The biggest challenge of STI in Africa is the lack of human and technological capacity. Countries need to strengthen their capacity in the field of science, technology and innovation,” the UNECA statement, issued late Sunday, quoted Mahamadou as saying.

He said that even though STI is key in the achievement of Africa’s development agenda 2063 and SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Agenda 2030, African governments are still lagging behind in their commitment to STI, which can only be accelerated by human capital infrastructure development.

UNECA Director for Technology, Climate Change and Natural Resources Management Jean-Paul Adam, on his part, said science and technology are the catalysts of innovation.

“We must have human capital development linked to the diaspora to transform innovation in Africa and leverage the opportunity provided by AfCFTA,” he said, referring to the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“African governments must have clear policies on science and technology, give tax incentives, and have measurable objectives in the development plan for effective transition from a consumer Africa to producer Africa,” Adam said.

Dimitri Sanga, director of the UNESCO Regional Office for West Africa, said to have open science in Africa, there is a need to promote open access to publications and to scientific data, transparency of peer review, and participatory science.

African Union (AU) Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Mohamed Belhocine said to address the challenges women face in education, the AU Commission has a development plan on women education to encourage more girls to undertake science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

“The heads of state have agreed to adopt the theme of education as the theme for 2024 AU summit,” Belhocine said, noting that digital skills, science and technology are important to build digital transformation in Africa.

The results of the two-day STI side event will feed into the work of the upcoming African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development, the statement said. Enditem