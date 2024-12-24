Re-collation of Election Results: A Well-Established Precedent in Ghana’s Electoral History

The recent decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to re-collate results in nine disputed constituencies has sparked criticism, particularly from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its allies.

They have questioned the basis for this action, arguing that such a move lacks precedent. However, a review of Ghana’s electoral history reveals that re-collation of election results is not only common but has occurred multiple times in the past under similar circumstances.

One such instance occurred in 1998 during the District Level Elections, when the EC, led by Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, intervened in the Dompoase Kokwaado Electoral Area in the KEEA District. The commission overturned an earlier declaration and, following a re-collation of the results, declared the correct winner. This precedent demonstrates that the EC has historically had the authority to correct or amend results when necessary.

In 2004, the practice of re-collating election results was employed once again under the chairmanship of Dr. Afari-Gyan. The parliamentary results for the Pru Constituency in the then Brong Ahafo Region were re-collated after initial discrepancies, with the NDC candidate being declared the rightful winner, replacing the earlier declaration that favored the NPP. Additionally, re-collation exercises were carried out in the Tolon, Yapei-Kusawgu, and Zabzugu constituencies, ensuring the correct candidates were officially declared the winners.

These historical instances serve as evidence that re-collation is a standard procedure in Ghana’s electoral process, particularly in situations where there have been errors or disruptions during the counting or declaration of results. Given this context, the objections raised by the NDC and its supporters regarding the EC’s recent re-collation decisions lack substantive grounds.

The Electoral Commission’s actions in 2024 align with well-established practices, underscoring the commission’s commitment to ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. In light of these precedents, the criticism of the re-collation process appears unfounded, as the EC’s approach to correcting any discrepancies or irregularities in election results is consistent with its historical role and responsibility.