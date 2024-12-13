Re-collation of post election results for constituencies in Eastern Region “illegitimate – NDC

The National Democratic Congress , NDC, has said it will no longer condone what the party described as “deliberate, unwarranted and sustained vicious attacks” and re-collation of post election results at the Police Training School for four constituencies in the Eastern Region, calling the process “illegitimate.”

In a statement on Friday during a press briefing , the NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said one of the deductions Ghanaians would easily make from the attacks from NPP is that the party has neither an agenda nor an issue to offer.

According to Asiedu Nketia, the re-collation efforts, which were ordered by the Electoral Commission (EC) on December 12 for the constituencies of Suhum, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Fanteakwa North, and Akwatia, lacked legal foundation.

These constituencies have been embroiled in disputes regarding the initial collation of results.

“We in the NDC believe that what is happening at the police training school amounts to an illegality. It is not founded in any laws of our elections. Neither is it based on consensus that has been raised between the parties and the EC. he stated.

Asiedu Nketia made mention of the fact that the ,the NDC has been watching carefully as the rank and file of the NPP and even sidekicks run amok, competing in a heavily subjective castigation of President elect John Mahama with incendiary utterances, after it loses in the December 7 year’s general elections.

“We want to inform the nation and to give notice to any official of the commission and the police who are involved in the perpetuation of that illegality to know that there could be consequences of their actions in the future,” he stated.

Source Frank Owusu Obimpeh