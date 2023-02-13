Re-Concerned UEW Staff Writes: Criminal Activities Under The Guise Of  Reconciliation At UEW 

The Management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has noticed with concern the malicious publication on the above subject on several online portals. Management wishes to state without equivocation that the said publications are totally false. We, herein issue a strong warning to the media houses carrying these falsehoods to retract and apologise for the said publications or face legal action.

We are certain that the revelation by our administration that some top officers in the erstwhile administration had embezzled some thirty-one million ( GHS 31,000,000), for which we have set up a Committee to look into, and the subsequent action to notify the professional bodies they belong to, has occasioned this diversionary tactic. We are committed to getting to the bottom of this issue, and no amount of shenanigans will deter us from doing so. These same tactics were deployed to oust the previous Prof. Avoke administration and now that they have been reinstated they are at it again.

The Avoke administration, before it was rudely ousted out of office left a positive balance of about GHS154million but returned to meet a negative or overdrawn balance of GHS40,053,405.57. As of October, 2021, the university could not pay any of its bills, which the then Management had communicated to Deans and Directors that bill payment would resume in January, 2022, when students start paying fees. We have subsequently managed to bring the negative or overdrawn balance to GHS10,722,018.32 as of 31st December, 2022. In addition, payroll deductions, which were in arrears for eight months when the Avoke administration returned, have now been brought down to five months’ worth of arrears.

If anyone has evidence that an amount of GHS7.6 million was shared recently at CODeL, let him or her bring forth the evidence. Does the university even have this much money in its account in the first place, much less share it? It is rather the previous administration that has been cited for such infractions. The records on how such amounts were squandered from CODeL accounts by the previous administration are available for scrutiny, the cheque numbers and amounts paid into individual accounts of the officers concerned are all available.