Re: Ignore False Report On Alleged Rejection Of Food In Ablekuma West

My attention has been drawn to a reckless and unfounded publications alleging that food distributed by my team to our party agents on voting day was rejected by constituents of Ablekuma West. I wish to emphatically state that this report is not only a fabrication but also a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and tarnish my reputation.

For the avoidance of doubt, no such incident occurred. This baseless narrative is devoid of any factual merit and reflects a complete failure on the part of the platform to adhere to basic journalistic ethics of fact-checking and accuracy.

My commitment to the people of Ablekuma West is unwavering. Over the years, I have served this constituency with integrity and a deep respect for its people, prioritizing their welfare above all else. My team is focused on ensuring a smooth and peaceful electoral process, and any logistical support provided was well-received by all involved.

This report is a malicious attempt to sow discord and undermine the unity and trust I have worked tirelessly to build with my constituents. Such irresponsible journalism does a disservice not only to me but also to the people of Ghana, who deserve better from media platforms claiming to inform and educate the public.

To my constituents, I assure you that I remain committed to serving you with dedication and humility. Let us not be distracted by these unfounded distractions, and be guided by facts and mutual respect.

WINNING IS A MUST!!!!

Signed:

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MP ABLEKUMA WEST)