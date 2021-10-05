Re-nominated DCE of Adaklu suffers rejection

Mr. Phanuel Kadey Donkor, the President’s nominee for the position of District Chief Executive for Adaklu on Monday became the first casualty in the region.

Seven nominees before him were endorsed in the region, so far.

Nine assembly members voted yes representing 44.36 per cent while nine others voted no, with one ballot rejected.

The election was supervised by the Electoral Commission.

Mr Donkor, 37, a teacher by profession is the current DCE for the area.

In 2017, Mr. Donkor got 14 yes votes out of the 19 ballots cast.

Before his confirmation in 2017, two female candidates were rejected by the Assembly.

Present were Dr. Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, Mr. Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for the area and Togbe Gbogbi Atsa IV, Paramount Chief of Adaklu.

