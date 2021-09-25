Re-nominated MCE expresses gratitude to President

Mr Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, the Municipal Chief Executive for Nsawam-Adoagyiri has expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for re-nominating him to continue with the good works of the government in the area.

He appealed to the assembly members to vote massively for him when the time comes for his election.

Mr Buabeng extended the appreciation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after inspecting some ongoing development projects being undertaken by the Assembly in the municipality in the Eastern Region.

Among the projects he inspected included; a six-classroom block for the Nsawam Prisons Quarters, a six-classroom block at Kwadwokrom, a kindergarten at Darkuman-Ahodwo, and said all were geared towards improving access to education.

Mr Buabeng said the people of Okatakrom, Panpanso, Akwamu, and Kofisah-Yaw Densu would be provided with boreholes and that Asikabeaw Primary School would get hand-pump water supply while plans were in place to provide a CHPS Compound, boreholes, and a durbar ground for the people of Bowkrom, a suburb of Nsawam.

Nana Abegyah II, the Chief of Kofisah commended the MCE for undertaking education and water supply projects in the area to improve the living condition of the people and called on the assembly members to support his efforts to complete other ongoing projects.