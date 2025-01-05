Re-nomination Of Bagbin As Speaker: Youth Of Upper West Thanks H.E. John Mahama

STATEMENT: Thank You, President-elect, For Endorsing Rt. Hon. A.S.K Bagbin as Speaker of the 9th Parliament

On behalf of the youth of the Upper West Region, we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to the President-elect for, in consultation with the National Executive and Parliamentary Leadership of the National Democratic Congress, mandating the nomination of The Right Honourable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as Speaker of the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The President-elect’s decision to mandate the NDC Parliamentary Leadership to nominate Rt. Hon. A.S.K Bagbin as Speaker of the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic is a testament to the Speaker’s adept handling of the 8th Parliament, a hung parliament which required a speaker with the requisite experience, tact and intrepidity.

As speaker of the 8th Parliament, the Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin always placed the national interest over and above all parochial interests and always strived for balance and fairness in his rulings on the floor of the August House.

We, therefore, wholeheartedly agree with the president-elect’s assessment that the Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin brings a wealth of experience to the 9th Parliament, which will stand him in good stead to steer the affairs of Parliament at this critical period in our democratic experiment.

While we join the rest of the country to thank His Excellency the President-elect John Dramani Mahama for entrusting the Right Honourable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin with the stewardship of the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic, we must hasten to add that the Speaker’s retention has an added significance for us in the Upper West Region.

This is because his tenure as speaker of the 8th Parliament brought the region numerous projects and interventions geared towards improving the people’s well-being.

We believe that in his second term, Mr Speaker will do much more for the people of the region and Ghana at large.

As a true son of the soil, the Right Honourable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin can expect even more support and prayers from the chiefs and people of his home region.

We do not doubt that he will do an even better job handling the 9th parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Long live the Rt. Hon Speaker!

Long live the president-elect!!

Long live the Republic of Ghana!!!

….Signed…..

Awudu Ishaq

05/01/25