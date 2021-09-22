Re-nomination of MMDCEs augurs stability and continuation of projects

The Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive, Ms Victoria Adu, was among the list of 260 persons nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on September 19, a move residents of the municipality have hailed.

Mr Nelson Ntiamoah, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Communications Director for Akim Oda Constituency, described the President’s list of nominees as an action that augured stability and continuation of established projects.

He said “this is what the nation needs,” and named some of the projects that were started as construction of roads, 102 lockable market shops and other facilities under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme, at Akim Oda Nkwantanum, and health facilities.

Papa Yaw Nyarko Amoah, Assembly man for Aseneye electoral area, appealed to other Assembly members to vote for Ms Adu to continue with the good works started to promote socio-economic transformation of the area.

The re-nominated MCE was instrumental during her last tenure of office in organised training programmes for Unit Committees and Zonal Council members on the decentralisation concept.

Also her impressive response to sanitation situations and contingency plans rolled out to combat the spread of the COVID -19 pandemic surged her popularity.

She was also acclaimed for facilitating the provision of classroom blocks for basic schools.

