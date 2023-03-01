27 February 2023

Secretary to the Cabinet

Office of the President

Jubilee House

Accra

Dear Madam:

RE: RIGHT TO INFORMATION REQUEST ON THE STATUS OF THE DRAFT CONDUCT OF PUBLIC OFFICERS BILL, 2022

We refer to our letter dated 20 February 2023 on the above matter (our ref: OG/2023/007), in response to yours dated 14 February 2023 (your ref: OPCA.3/3/140223), which informed us of Cabinet’s disappointing decision on whether or not to approve the Draft Conduct of Public Officers Bill, 2022 and the accompanying Memorandum for submission to Parliament to enact as law.

In our letter, we invited you to communicate to us in writing, your withdrawal of the marks ‘CONFIDENTIAL’ and ‘SECRET’ on your letter under reference, so that we may share Cabinet’s shocking decision and reasons with the people of Ghana.

We write to further remind you that under section 6 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), Cabinet’s letter containing only ‘factual’ communication of its decision and reasons, ‘is not exempt information.’ Further, Cabinet cannot purport to assert a privilege (which is denied) that it has already waived by publishing, releasing or granting access to the information.

We urgently request that you respond to this letter at your earliest convenience. We will send copies of this letter to all the persons you copied your letter to, the Right to Information Commission to alert them about this development, and all press houses.

Yours in the service of God and Ghana

OccupyGhana

cc. Chief of Staff

Office of the President

Jubilee House

Accra

Secretary to the President

Office of the President

Jubilee House

Accra

Attorney-General & Minister for Justice

Office of the Attorney-General & Minister for Justice

Accra

Minister for Information

Ministry of Information

Accra

Executive Secretary

Right to Information Commission

Accra