RE: Samuel Kwame Tetteh Is Clean: Disassociates From Ningo Disturbances

Correction and Apology Regarding Publications on Ningo Incidents

Our portal has identified inaccuracies in two recent publications concerning incidents in Ningo. The articles in question are “Ablampa Family Of Ningo Petition Police To Clamp Down On Landguard Activities” and “Odumse: Suspects In Bloody Attack Released Under ‘Questionable’ Excuse.”

These publications reported that the Ablampa family had petitioned the regional security council to address landguard activities in the Odumse Community, allegedly led by Samuel Kwame Tetteh. Additionally, it was claimed that a Circuit Court in Ashaiman granted bail under questionable circumstances to suspects involved in a land dispute-related shooting in Odumse, with the land being contested between the Odumse Traditional Council and the people of Wedokum.

However, in a rejoinder issued through his lawyers, Samuel Kwame Tetteh has refuted these allegations. He asserts that the denigration of his character is unfounded and that the statements are false and defamatory. He maintains that he is a law-abiding and respected community member and that these allegations have caused significant harm to his reputation.

Samuel Kwame Tetteh’s legal team, Kwame Gyan and Associates, has demanded an immediate retraction of the defamatory statements and a public apology. This portal offers an unqualified apology to Samuel Kwame Tetteh and states that the publications were not intended to malign him or attack his reputation. We retract the statements and commit to further investigations to ensure balanced and accurate reporting.

Below is the full rejoinder issued by Samuel Kwame Tetteh through his lawyers:

Rejoinder from Samuel Kwame Tetteh

June 6th, 2024

EDITOR IN CHIEF

NEWS GHANA

newsghana.com.gh

Newsghana101@gmail.com

ATTN: ROGER AGANA

DEFAMATION OF SAMUEL KWAME TETTEH – HEAD OF TAKPON FAMILY OF WEDOKUM

We refer to the above subject matter and act as Solicitors for Mr. Samuel Kwame Tetteh hereinafter referred to as our Client.

Our Client informs us that his immediate attention has been drawn to news publications authored by one Prosper Kay, which have erroneously and maliciously characterized and associated our Client as and with the term “landguard” in separate articles, as enumerated below:

“Ablampa Family Of Ningo Petition Police To Clamp Down On Landguard Activities” published on February 16th, 2024, stating “…the activities of these landguards being spearheaded by one Abusuapanyin Samuel Kwame Tetteh,…” (Attached is a hyperlink to the news publication Ablampa Article) “Odumse: Suspects In Bloody Attack Released Under ‘Questionable’ Excuse” published on May 26th, 2024, stating “…one Samuel Tetteh of Wedokum, who is the main architect of recent land guard attacks on property owners in Odumse…” (Attached is a hyperlink to the news publication Odumse Article)

Our Client informs us that the open denigration of his character is unwarranted and unfounded and that there is no inkling of truth in the above quoted statements from the articles above.

It is the contention of our Client that the designation “land guard” is widely understood to connote involvement in illicit activities pertaining to land protection and acquisition, frequently employing violence and intimidation and such an attribution is patently false, grossly defamatory, and has significantly impugned our Client’s reputation and social standing.

Our Client as a law-abiding and respected member of the community, has been unjustly maligned by these baseless assertions. The dissemination of these defamatory statements has caused substantial injury to our client’s personal and professional reputation. As a revered head of his family, he has diligently worked to uphold his family’s legacy and contribute positively to societal development. The spurious portrayal of him as a “land guard” gravely undermines his longstanding dedication and hard-earned repute.

We hold firmly the instructions of our Client and demand which we hereby do for an immediate and unequivocal retraction of the defamatory statements published about our Client in the aforementioned articles coupled with a public apology, issued through the same medium, explicitly acknowledging the inaccuracy of the statements and the resultant harm caused to our Client’s reputation.

These corrective actions must be executed forthwith and accorded the same prominence as the original defamatory articles. Failure to comply with this demand will compel us to pursue all available legal remedies to protect our client’s reputation and seek appropriate redress for the damages incurred. We trust you will treat this matter with the requisite seriousness and take expeditious corrective measures.

Yours faithfully,

Christie-Pearl Adomako. Esq

Cc: Mr. Samuel Tetteh

Mr. Benjamin Ashiatey (Lawful Attorney of Ablampah family of Ningo)

