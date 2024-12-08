Reactions Emerge as John Dramani Mahama Secures Victory in Ghana’s 2024 Presidential Election

The 2024 presidential election in Ghana has sparked widespread reactions from both political figures and public personalities as former President John Dramani Mahama’s victory becomes increasingly certain.

Social media has been abuzz with messages of congratulations, reflection, and calls for continued democratic engagement as the nation anticipates the Electoral Commission’s official announcement.

Entertainment mogul and former Shatta Wale manager Bullgod was among the first to publicly celebrate Mahama’s anticipated victory, sharing a message of faith and optimism for Ghana’s future. “When I speak, God listens. Welcome back HIS EXCELLENCY @officialjdmahama. LET’S MAKE GHANA GREAT AGAIN,” he wrote, signaling his hope for a renewed sense of national progress under Mahama’s leadership.

On the other side, actor and outspoken New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter Prince David Osei shared a gracious reflection on the unexpected outcome. Expressing pride in his party’s efforts, Osei acknowledged the defeat with dignity. “What a fascinating phenomenon we’ve just witnessed! Ghana has spoken, and the results were not quite what we all anticipated. I am beyond proud of myself, my team, and our collective efforts. A hearty congratulations to our worthy rivals, NDC. Now, let the friendly banter and trolling commence!” he wrote, reinforcing his commitment to resilience in the face of adversity.

Actress and social activist Lydia Forson used her platform to advocate for continued civic engagement and accountability from Ghana’s leaders. “I hope this energy doesn’t stop. I hope we hold our leaders accountable the same way. And I hope our leaders learn to listen to us and respect that we put them in power to serve our interests and not theirs,” Forson urged, while also celebrating the historic achievement of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Ghana’s first female Vice President. “FIRST OF HER KIND,” Forson posted, commending Opoku-Agyemang’s trailblazing role in Ghanaian politics.

Meanwhile, in a remarkable display of political maturity, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s candidate, called Mahama to offer his congratulations on his decisive victory. This gesture of conceding, even before the official results are declared, reflects the strength of Ghana’s democracy and the commitment to a peaceful transition of power. As the Electoral Commission prepares to certify the outcome, the nation stands at the threshold of a new political era, with Mahama’s leadership set to shape the country’s future.