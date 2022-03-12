Read The Full Supreme Court Judgement On Deputy Speaker Vote

The Supreme Court has provided justification to its unanimous decision of a Deputy Speaker of Parliament having a voting rights while presiding.

The panel of seven presided over by Justice Jones Dotse with Justice Nene Amegatcher, Justice Prof Nii Ashie Kotey, Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice Lovelance Johnson, Justice Clemence Honyenuga and Justice Emmanuel Yonni Kolendi on Wednesday ruled that, the budget approval of November 30, 2021 was valid.

The unanimous decision of the panel has since received mixed reactions from the public.

In a 29-page reasoning to the decision, on whether the decision taken on November 30, by Parliament to approve the 2022 budget was a nullity as 138 members, excluding the person presiding were not in Parliament before the decision was made, the apex court said “no proceedings can be invalidated” by reason of the fact that, the Member presiding’s vote was counted.

SCANNED-CERTIFIED-TRUE-COPY-JUDGMENT-JUSTICE-ABDULAI-VRS-ATTORNEY-GENERAL