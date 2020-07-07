There is no need denying that COVID19 has brought everything to a standstill. However, there is a Ghanaian app called ReaderApp still birthing the dreams of upcoming writers and publishing companies struggling to adapt to the changing times.

ReaderApp enables people to electronically publish their books for free which can in turn be bought and read on their app by book lovers. This is a transformation of the publishing industry into a digital format.

ReaderApp has payment options like Mobile Money, Visa and MasterCard to enable people buy books on the app.

Books bought can be electronically read on the book. No need to worry about your book getting missing as once a book has been bought it stays on your account forever.

Publishers and authors don’t need to worry about their books getting shared for free as books bought can only be read in-app.

This wonderful solution was launched in Ghana on 1st January, 2019 and in this time of COVID19 more relevant than ever.

