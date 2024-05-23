Readers Bay Foundation Embarks On The Reading Caravan

Readers Bay Foundation is taking patrons on a reading expedition dubbed ‘The Reading Caravan’. This is Ghana’s first tourist-readers adventure which is a one-day road trip that gets patrons glued to a book to read while on the bus.

The Reading Caravan is a dynamic mobile literacy initiative, that seeks to foster the culture of reading that is also fused with interesting site-seeing to give participants an awesome reading experience. This inaugural tour is aimed at bringing the joy of reading to communities across Ghana.

On Saturday, 22nd of June 2024, patrons on this vibrant Reading Caravan will travel from Accra to the Eastern Region, hosting interactive reading sessions and site seeing at the Anagkazo Bible Museum, Akonedi Shrine.

Founder of Readers Bay foundation, Irene Boakye-Danquah, also known as Obaa Renee, has emphasized that Patrons on the reading caravan will also spend time to engage pupils of the Akropong Methodist Primary School by taking turns to read to them and inspire them to stick to their books and excel in their academic and future endeavours. The school engagement will be crowned up with assorted books donation to stock up their library facility.

Readers Bay Foundation is a literacy Foundation that believes that every child needs basic quality education for a better future.

This is inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal-4 (SDG4), which aims to ‘ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all’. The foundation supports underprivileged children and communities to elevate their literacy and numeracy levels by mobilizing reading and learning resources to equip and empower them. It has carefully laid out teaching and learning modules and interesting and interactive activities that make reading fun.