Real Estate Development 101: Benefits of A Two Storey Home

On several occasions, I have come across a lot of people who join in the chorus “I just want a roof over my head” when it comes to buying or building a home. It would surprise you to know that only a few people consider the important factors in choosing the type of building they want to buy or build. Imagine having a roof over your head that makes you uncomfortable in terms of space, poor planning, privacy and flexibility of use.

Choosing the type of building you want, be it one storeyed or two storeyed building will go a long way in determining the comfort you seek in purchasing or building your own home. It is very important to decide on the structure you want by considering factors such as size of family, guest accommodation, ventilation, future usage, funds, land size, land location, safety, material usage and the right accommodation to suit your lifestyle among others.

Fortunately, some people may have an advantage of choosing between a single and a double story building. However, having this option can leave you in a state of confusion because the two have their benefits and demerits. Whatever the case, it is important to have a good understanding of the two types of homes.

In today’s article, I will bring you the benefits of a two story home and why you should consider a two-story home when purchasing or building a home.

A two storied home is basically a structure designed for homes that has two levels or floors. That is, the spaces are made across two levels and usually carry the “wow” factor that comes with owning a home. They are flexible in terms of layout and can help you plan as per your needs. To help you get started on your home owning journey, I have put together some benefits of a two-story home which will help firm your choice on a two-story home.

In these times where money seems to control everything, choosing a home that is cost-efficient is very important and a two-story home is the solution to that problem. When it comes to pure economics, two-story homes are surprisingly the more affordable option. On the contrary, most people believe that two story homes are more expensive because they are larger, but this is not necessarily the case. It is largely about funds and design concepts. You can have a very expensive double storey or a more affordable one. In fact, there are some single storeys that are more expensive than double storey buildings.

Two story homes take up a small portion of land thus less foundation and roof structure which are the most important aspect in building. Plumbing and wiring also have less distance to travel, thus reducing cost in purchasing the materials. This also reduces utility cost because they are not widespread but run through vertically. Also, because it has two floors, space can be maximized enough to be able to rent some part of the house out which will in turn generate income for you as a house owner. It is also easy to sell at a valued price.

For those who want to venture into Real Estate, a well-planned two-storey can give you two separate structures on the same land that a single storey will have occupied. Both buildings will still have the same privacy should you decide to rent or sell the other to support or increase your income stream.

Another benefit of a two story home is the freedom to build another level in a vertical direction. As you grow, your environment and needs change. A two-story home offers one the opportunity to alter or renovate the house to meet changing needs and lifestyle in future. Instead of another land or space to expand, build or buy at an extra cost.

Building in the vertical direction can get you more rooms in a smaller space which can help you to optimize outside space as well. Imagine having a plot of land with a desire to have a swimming pool or even a playground. Building two floors will help you utilize space well in order to meet up with all you need in your home.

Having a two-story home is limitless. It also gives an opportunity to plan different rooms as per your needs at every point in your life. You can always decide whether you need more rooms or not. After all, your space; your way.

As they say “the bigger the better”. Owning a two-story home comes with privacy. It gives you ample space to be able to separate private and public spaces and give more space to roam. One is able to clearly define areas in the house. For instance, bedrooms can be separated from public areas such as the hall and dining area. Rooms can also be allocated for spaces that are usually combined. That is, the bedroom or hall with a study area can now have separate study rooms. This will prevent obstructions when working because others may be watching a football match at the same place. You will also not have to worry about others accidentally peeping through your room; a unique privacy that a one-story home cannot provide without covering more floor space.

In the case of a guest visiting, occupants would not have to move out of their rooms to join others just to accommodate a guest. It is indeed lovely to see each member have a room of their own even on a small piece of land. For those of you focused on aesthetics, owning a two story home can provide the aesthetic feature you need in a home. It makes it ideal for any environment that deserves an extra look. As they say, “the higher you go, the better the view”. This can be very nice especially if you live in an environment with great scenery. You can look forward to maximizing potential views from surrounding areas which are not possible from the ground floor.

Having a two-story home offers you a variety of design options to choose from for the exterior façade. If you are a lover of a balcony, a two-story home is definitely for you. The staircase can be designed in a way that adds an extra touch to the beauty of the home.

Two-Story homes are value for money and should it be your top pick when choosing a home to buy or build. The benefits and flexibility that comes with owning a two-story home are worth the purchase. It is safe to say they are value for money irrespective of what you want to do with the home.

It is important to also note that these properties must be acquired through the right channel; certified Real Estate Agents, Brokers or Developers to avoid being scammed or ripped off. Dealing with the right entities gives you the worth of what you are acquiring. Always consider your finances and needs before making the decision in buying a two-story home, because that is the bottom line at the end of it all.

<strong>Story By Chris Nii Abbosey</strong>