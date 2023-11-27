Real Estate Excellence and Innovation honoured at 15th Ghana Property Awards

Ghana’s real estate elite gathered in a night of glamour and prestige at the Accra International Conference Centre, as the 15th edition of the Ghana Property Awards unfolded under the theme “Housing Policy, Regulation & Evaluation impact on Delivery,”

The event, held on Saturday, November 25 brought together industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries who have played pivotal roles in shaping the nation’s dynamic real estate landscape.

Award Winners

AL Ideal Homes claimed the coveted title of “Best Discovery – Innovative Broker of the Year 2023,” setting the stage for a night dedicated to recognizing groundbreaking contributions.

Bespoke Properties GHANA emerged as a rising star, winning the “Up & Coming Property Mgt / Brokerage Firm 2023” award. This accolade underscored their promise and potential in the property management and brokerage sector.

Listening Bureau was lauded as the “Most Trusted Luxury Real Estate Broker Of The Year 2023,” acknowledging their status as the go-to name in luxury real estate brokerage.

E Wells Realty & Consultancy received the highest recognition, earning the title of the “Ultimate Trusted Broker of the year 2023 – Home & Abroad.” This acknowledgment solidified their trustworthiness both domestically and on the international stage.

Transitioning to service providers and suppliers, Evonet Construction Ltd stood out as the “Innovative Construction Service Providers of the Year 2023.” Their innovative contributions to construction services earned them well-deserved accolades.

Kab-Fam Ghana Limited claimed the title of the “Leading Electronics & Appliances Company of the Year 2023,” showcasing their commitment to excellence in providing top-notch electronic and appliance solutions.

The Builders Market earned recognition for the “Best Innovation of the Year 2023 – Sanitary Wares,” demonstrating their transformative impact on sanitary ware solutions.

BCK Graffiato Paint took center stage, winning the “Best Locally Manufactured Graffiato Paint Company of the Year 2023,” a testament to their local manufacturing excellence.

Escort Security Services received accolades as the “Best Commercial Security Company 2023 – Premises,” highlighting their exceptional contributions to ensuring commercial premises’ security.

Fidelity Bank Ghana Ltd shone in the banking sector, claiming the title of “Best Flexible Mortgage Bank of the Year 2023.” Their commitment to providing flexible mortgage solutions was acknowledged.

In the competitive mortgage sector, First National Bank emerged as the “Leading Mortgage Company of the Year,” a testament to their leadership and excellence.

Recognizing expertise in valuation and estate surveying, Surveyor Aba Amoa was honored as the “Best Valuation & Estate Surveyor of the Year 2023.”

The “Mortgage Practitioner of the Decade” title was bestowed upon Kojo Addo-Kufuor of First National Bank, recognizing a decade of dedication and contributions to the mortgage industry.

M & O Law Consult stood out as the “Best Real Estate Law Firm of the Year 2023,” exemplifying legal excellence within the real estate domain.

Blackrock Developers Ltd claimed the spotlight as the “Up & Coming Affordable Housing Developer of the Year 2023,” demonstrating their commitment to making affordable dreams a reality.

In the category of affordable luxury, Ace Heights received accolades as the “Affordable Luxury Real Estate Brand of the Year 2023,” showcasing their commitment to providing luxury within reach.

Elegant Homes & General Constructions Ltd took home the award for the “Best Residential Developer Middle Income – Luxurious 2023,” highlighting their expertise in luxurious middle-income residential development.

Recognizing excellence in upper-income residential development, Mayfair Estates Ltd claimed the title of “Best Residential Developer of the Year 2023 – Upper Income.”

Indigo Homes earned accolades as the “Best Residential Developer 2023 – Luxury Homes,” recognizing their commitment to crafting luxurious living spaces.

Adom City Estate Company Ltd was celebrated for their significant contribution to mass social housing, winning the “Mass Social Housing of the Year 2023 – Real Estate.”

Phoenix Homes emerged as the “Discovery of the Year New Developer 2023 – Eco Friendly,” showcasing their commitment to eco-friendly real estate development.

Danywise Estate & Construction Ltd received recognition as the “Best Developer of the Year 2023 – Student Accommodation,” showcasing their excellence in providing top-notch student accommodation solutions.

In a special category, Shark Island Ghana received special recognition as the “Discovery of the Year 2023 – River Front Development With Prospects,” acknowledging their groundbreaking riverfront development.

In another special category, Madam Hannah Atiase was honoured as the “Outstanding Property Lady 2023” for her exceptional leadership in the real estate industry.

The 15th Ghana Property Awards showcased not only the achievements of these outstanding entities but also the collective commitment to excellence, innovation, and shaping a future where Ghana’s real estate sector continues to flourish.

According to the organisers, the PE Group, each award recipient represents a beacon of inspiration, contributing significantly to the growth and development of the nation’s real estate landscape.