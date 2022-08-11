Real Madrid Beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to Win UEFA Super Cup 5th Time in History

Spanish football club Real Madrid defeated Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup match.

Champions League winners Real Madrid beat Europa League winners Eintracht in Helsinki 2-0, the goals were scored by David Alaba (37th minute) and Karim Benzema (65).

Real Madrid won the trophy for the fifth time, the previous success of Madrid dates back to 2017. Eintracht Frankfurt took part in the match for the Super Cup for the first time.