Real Madrid chase record-extending fifth title in Morocco

Real Madrid are seeking to win their fifth FIFA Club World Cup title when they lock horns with Al-Hilal in Saturday’s final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The 2022 FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco has been a spectacle thus far, with massive attendance and patronage in the two cities of Rabat and Tangier.

The Spanish giants have been to the finals of the Club World Cup four times and have won it all which happens to be the most in this competition.

Carlo Ancelotti, who under his tutelage won Real Madrid’s first Club World Cup in 2014, would be looking to win his third title to draw level with Pep Guardiola.

Ancelotti first won this title with AC Milan back in 2007.

The Asian Champions, who are making their third appearance at the tournament, became the first Saudi Arabian club to make it to the finals of the Club World Cup after beating Brazil’s Flamengo in the semi-finals last Tuesday.

They demonstrated incredible spirit in their second round match against Wydad Casablanca, whom they edged 5-3 on penalties after regulation time ended 1-1.

Team News

Karim Benzema and Eder Militao joined their teammates in Rabat late on Thursday after missing the semi-final clash against Al Ahly due to hamstring and groin injuries, respectively.

However, both players are expected to be passed fit for Saturday’s game, but goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois remains a doubt for the finals.

Andriy Lunin, who had an excellent outing against Al Ahly, is likely to keep his place in the goal post, while the likes of Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Toni Kroos would certainly be at the heart of the Real Madrid midfield.

For Al-Hilal, Mohamed Kanno, who was sent off in the second round match against Wydad AC, would be available for selection after serving a one-match suspension.

The “Blue Waves,” as they are nicknamed, would be counting on the experience of Odion Ighalo and Moussa Marega, who would lead their attack.

Al-Hilal’s Peruvian winger Andre Carrillo is expected to be fit for Saturday’s encounter despite worries of an ankle injury.

The kickoff time for the match is 19:00 GMT, while the third-place match between Al Ahly and Flamengo is scheduled for 15:30 GMT.