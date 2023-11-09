Real Madrid, Real Sociedad through to the ultimate 16 of the Champions League, but Sevilla in dire straits

Real Madrid secured their spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a 3-0 victory at home against Sporting Braga on Wednesday night.

Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo went on the scoresheet for Real Madrid, with Brahim affirming his place in the side after returning to the club with very few minutes this season.

Real Madrid could have fallen behind in the opening minutes when a penalty was awarded against them for a foul from Lucas Vazquez, but Andriy Lunin, standing in for the injured Kepa, guessed correctly to save Alvaro Djalo’s spot kick.

Brahim put Madrid ahead in the 27th minute with a powerful shot following a pass from Rodrygo, and Vinicius added to the tally after 58 minutes after benefiting from good work from Lucas Vazquez.

Rodrygo completed the scoring for the night after Vinicius assisted him in clipping the ball over the Braga goalkeeper.

A spectacular opening 20 minutes helped Real Sociedad also confirm their place in the last-16 as they overcame Benfica 3-1.

Mikel Merino’s header, followed by a smart finish from Mikel Oyarzabal and an impressive curving shot from Ander Barrenetxea after 20 minutes put Real Sociedad 3-0 up.

It would have been 4-0 if Brais Mendez hadn’t struck a penalty against the post after 30 minutes as the home side asserted total dominance.

Rafa Silva pulled a goal back for Benfica at the start of the second half while some visiting supporters marred the match by throwing flares, but once they regained their composure, Real Sociedad never looked in trouble and Inter Milan’s win in Salzberg ensured their advancement to the next round.

It was a different story for Sevilla, who were outplayed from start to finish away to Arsenal and were fortunate to only lose 2-0 after Arsenal secured the win with goals from Leandro Trossard after 29 minutes and Bukayo Saka in the 64th minute.

Saka had to leave the field injured in the closing minutes, while Sevilla never posed a threat to the Arsenal goal throughout the entire game and find themselves at the bottom of their qualifying group.