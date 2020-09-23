La Liga club Real Sociedad on Tuesday confirmed the transfer of defender Diego Llorente to recently promoted Premier League club Leeds United.

The 27-year-old Llorente will cost Leeds 20 million euros (about 23.4 million U.S. dollars), which is 13 million euros more than Real Sociedad paid to buy him from Real Madrid in 2017. However, Real Sociedad have to pay 30 percent of any profit of the sale to Real Madrid.

Llorente can play either as a defensive midfielder or in central defense and has played six times for the Spanish national team.

He didn’t play in Real Sociedad’s game against Real Madrid on Sunday night in order to ensure he was not injured ahead of the move.

Leeds began their Premier League campaign with a 4-3 defeat away to Liverpool. Last weekend, the team coached by Marcelo Bielsa beat Fulham 4-3.

The seven goals conceded in two games strengthened Leeds’ need to fortify their defense.