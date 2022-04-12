Real Tamale United ban revoked by GFA

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has revoked the indefinite home ban placed on Tamale based club, Real Tamale United (RTU).

Some fans of Real Tamale United on March 20, after a match between RTU and Aduana Stars in the match week 21 of the Ghana Premier League at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, invaded the pitch and assaulted the match officials.

The Committee after reviewing the issue announced an indefinite ban for the club to serve having failed to comply and implement all existing safety rules.

GFA in an official statement have withdrawn the decision after the club served two matches ban at their home ground, against King Faisal and Berekum Chelsea.

The statement said RTU have been charged with a fine of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis in accordance with Article 37(1) (b) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

It further cautioned Real Tamale United and their supporters not to repeat any act which goes against the GFA law else they would receive a more severe punishment.

“That Real Tamale United FC and the club supporters are warned that any future misconduct shall receive a more severe punishment.”

“That should Real Tamale United FC be dissatisfied with this ruling; the club has one (1) day of being notified of this Ruling to appeal to the Appeals Committee.” It said.