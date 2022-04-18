Real Tamale United stun Kotoko as Hearts held by Sharks in Accra

None of the top six sides were able to win in match-day 25 of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL), with three of the bottom four sides picking up crucial wins.

League Leaders Kumasi Asante Kotoko suffered their third loss of the season at the hands of Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Ronald Frimpong and Victor Aidoo scored in each half to secure maximum points for RTU while Frank Etouga Mbella’s goal could only serve as a consolation.

Bechem United failed to capitalize on Asante Kotoko’s slip as they also lost 3-2 against Eleven Wonders at the Techiman Park.

Eleven Wonders came back from two goals down as Ibrahim Laar scored a hat-trick in the late stages of the game to secure maximum points for Wonders.

Hearts couldn’t beat relegation threatened Elmina Sharks as they were to a 1-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Micheal Asamoah scored the leveller for Sharks after Samuel Inkoom had given Hearts the opener with a beautiful free-kick.

WAFA returned to winning ways after beating Berekum Chelsea 3-2 at the Red Bull Arena.

WAFA were winless in four heading to this game but goals from Micheal Zuo, Samuel Agyapong and Emmanuel Agyemang ensured a victory for the Academy Boys.

WAFA despite their win are still second from bottom with 26 points while Berekum Chelsea have dropped eighth position on the league table

Accra Lions produced one of the most amazing results of the week after beating King Faisal 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

A goal from Frederick Asante was the only goal of the match as Accra Lions moved away from the relegation zone as they are now in 10th on the league table.

Below are full results of week 25:

Accra: Hearts 1-1 Elmina Sharks

Dormaa: Aduana Stars 0-0 Ashanti Gold SC

Bibiani: Gold Stars FC 2-1 Great Olympics

Techiman; Eleven Wonders 3-2 Bechem United

Anyinase: Karela United 1-0 Dreams FC

Kumasi: King Faisal Babes 0-1 Accra Lions FC

Accra: Legon Cities 3-1 Medeama SC

Tamale: Real Tamale United 2-1 Asante Kotoko

Sogakope: WAFA 3-2 Berekum Chelsea