Realtor Bets That The World Cup Will Increase Real Estate Business In The Metaverse

ANA PRADO CONTTI BELIEVES THAT INVESTING IN THE REAL ESTATE SECTOR WITHIN THE METAVERSE IS SOMETHING THAT IS HERE TO STAY

Luxury real estate realtor, Brazilian Ana Prado Contti believes that the still enigmatic metaverse may be a not-too-distant future for the universe of real estate business. This is because the sale of “land” and constructions has already happened – and it happens – in this reality extended to the technological world.

“These online properties present many opportunities for brands and industries such as construction. It can offer investments, experiences, augmented reality, NFTs and even reduce bureaucracy in the processes of buying and selling real estate,” she analyzes.

“The market is still very new and people and companies are trying to understand what it is, but the metaverse creates a new experience for the user. You can travel to another country without leaving your home. You can enjoy a concert with your friends even if they are in different places. Everything happens through avatars within a 3D environment, where there is networking, communication and learning. There, you can have real estate launches and acquire benefits that also incorporate the physical world”, points out the professional,

As much as the idea seems crazy and prices are still exorbitant – the Metaverse Property even sold land in the metaverse for US$ 2.43 million -, Ana Prado explains that having land and/or property in the metaverse can be an innovative way to invest.

“You can rent your space to other people, to companies. An example is a fashion show. If a brand is looking for a place, within the same meta universe, to launch a collection, you can offer your property. And so on. The possibilities are endless.”

And transactions in the metaverse are done using cryptocurrencies. “One of the benefits of the metaverse is the streamlining of processes using the blockchain. The combination of the two technologies eliminates contract intermediaries, allowing direct sales.”

Another point raised by Ana Prado is the arrival of the World Cup. “Qatar is a very technological and rich country. I believe that with the world’s eyes on this country, many businesses in the metaverse will grow. In addition, FIFA announced its entry into the metaverse, which should enhance the negotiations even more.”

It is worth remembering that FIFA recently announced a long partnership with UPLAND, a strategy game that allows the purchase and sale of virtual properties based on the real maps of cities. The objective is to strengthen the engagement of digital native fans.

This will allow the creation of an environment dedicated to the World Cup in Qatar. Football fans will be able to collect, trade and own FIFA digital assets and highlights, such as collectible NFTs, including iconic World Cup pictures, which will be transformed into unique, digital works of art.