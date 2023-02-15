Reasons Why Google AdSense Does Not Approve Your Website

There could be several reasons why your website is not getting approved by Google AdSense. Here are some common reasons:

Insufficient content: AdSense requires websites to have a substantial amount of unique and valuable content that meets its guidelines. If your website has only a few pages or does not have enough content, it may not meet AdSense’s requirements.

Violation of AdSense policies: AdSense has strict policies regarding content, ad placement, and user experience. If your website violates any of these policies, such as displaying adult content or using misleading ad placement, it may not get approved.

Low website traffic: AdSense requires websites to have a certain amount of traffic to be considered for approval. If your website has low traffic, it may not meet AdSense’s requirements.

Poor website design and user experience: AdSense also considers the overall design and user experience of your website. If your website is difficult to navigate, has broken links or images, or is not mobile-friendly, it may not meet AdSense’s requirements.

Domain age: AdSense requires some websites to have a certain age or established web presence to be considered for approval.

To increase your chances of getting approved by AdSense, make sure your website meets their guidelines, create high-quality content, have a good user experience, and follow best practices for ad placement. If you have already applied for AdSense and been rejected, take the feedback they provide and make the necessary changes before reapplying.