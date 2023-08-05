Rebbel Ashes Drops New Hit Single ‘Obolobo’

Rebbel Ashes, the Belgium-based Ghanaian music star, has released a new hit song titled “Obolobo.”

This track follows the success of his previous hit “Good Morning,” which made it to most of the top music charts around the world.

“Obolobo” is a perfect blend of Afrobeat and contemporary pop music, and it’s sure to get you dancing. Rebbel Ashes has a unique sound and style, and this new single showcases his talent.

The track is a perfect addition to your party playlist, and it’s available on all major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Source : Brainstorm Promotions