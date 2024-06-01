Rebbel Ashes Taps Kwame MulZz for new single ‘Kwansema’

Belgium-based Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Rebbel Ashes has once again captivated the music scene with the release of his latest single, “Kwansema.” This romantic ballad beautifully expresses the depth of love one feels for their partner, capturing heartfelt sentiments and igniting a burning passion with the mere mention of her name.

Featuring the talented Kwame MulZz, one of Ghana’s most sought-after artists, “Kwansema” stands out as a masterpiece. Produced by the skilled Alfred Aborga, also known as Old Swat, the song’s intricate arrangements and lush soundscapes showcase his exceptional production skills, creating a harmonious blend that accentuates the romantic essence of the track.

On “Kwansema,” Rebbel Ashes highlights the joy and beauty of loving one’s wife or significant other. This new song strikes a chord that transcends the Afrobeat genre and extends beyond the contemporary Ghanaian music space. The heartfelt lyrics and captivating melody work together to evoke deep emotions, making it a perfect addition to any romantic playlist.

Coming on the back of hits like “Activate,” “Good Morning,” “Medi Sika,” and “Obolobo,” the latest addition, “Kwansema,” showcases Rebbel Ashes’ commitment to authenticity and creativity. His unapologetic approach to songwriting has earned acclaim from fans and critics alike, and “Kwansema” is no exception. This new release solidifies his position as a leading voice in the Afrobeat and highlife music scene.

For anyone seeking to experience the depth of love and passion through contemporary sounds, “Kwansema” is the perfect track. Stream “Kwansema” by Rebbel Ashes on all digital streaming platforms now.

Listen here https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/rebbelashes/kwansema-feat-kwame-mlzz