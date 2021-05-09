First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has admonished all mothers and mother figures, to take up their motherhood role with all seriousness.

She said mothers should bear in mind that the outcome of their fruits would be heavily dependent on how their children were nurtured.

The nation’s future rests on our shoulders, she said.

“Motherhood is not just about shaping the lives of individuals, but shaping a nation, and the world as a whole; that is our role.”

In a message to mark International Mother’s day in Accra on Sunday, Mrs Akufo-Addo saluted all mothers, describing motherhood as the most difficult and important job on earth.

As we celebrate mother’s day today, I wish to salute all mothers and mother figures in the country.

The role of mothers in shaping our character, nurturing our talents and inspiring us to achieve greater heights cannot be over-emphasised, the First Lady said.

“As a mother, I am appreciative of the struggles mothers go through, tirelessly moving heaven and earth to secure the possible best for their children, while striving to keep them on the path of righteousness.”

She, however, urged society, especially those who could afford it, as well as gender-based civil society organisations and corporate institutions not to limit the celebration of the day to making merry in their homes or in small groups.

“Rather I urge you also to identify creative ways by which we can assist less fortunate mothers.

“Assist single mothers, widows, teenage mothers and all who need your assistance to help build a nation of knowledge-filled, respectful, patriotic, hardworking, ambitious and God-fearing people.”

She said even though her Rebecca Foundation had been working hard to support mothers in various fields of endeavour to lighten their burden, but additional assistance from individuals and corporate organisations, would definitely inure to the benefit of the nation.

She, therefore, urged all people to appreciate all the mothers in their lives, “whether this woman is your mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, foster or adoptive mother, please remember to say thank you today” .

“These women deserve your appreciation. Happy Mothers’ Day to all our phenomenal women”.