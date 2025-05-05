Rebecca Chissah Set for Confirmation as DCE for Upper West Akim

All is set for the official confirmation of Rebecca Chissah as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Upper West Akim, with the ceremony scheduled to take place at the Adeiso District Assembly, on May 6, 2025.

The process, which is expected to receive the full backing of assembly members, will be overseen by the Eastern Regional Minister, signaling strong government support for her nomination.

Chissah’s nomination by President John Dramani Mahama has been met with widespread approval from various stakeholders in the district, including traditional leaders, youth groups, and party executives who believe her leadership will inject new energy into the local administration.

Sources within the assembly suggest that her confirmation is expected to proceed smoothly, with most assembly members aligning behind her bid.

If confirmed, Chissah will become one of the few female DCEs in the Eastern Region, a move advocates say reflects the government’s commitment to gender inclusivity in local governance.

In the lead-up to the confirmation, Chissah has been engaging key community stakeholders and presenting her vision for development, which includes a focus on education, job creation, road infrastructure, and healthcare delivery.

The confirmation ceremony is expected to draw regional and local dignitaries, political party representatives, civil society actors, and residents from across the district.