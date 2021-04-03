

The Rebecca Foundation has commissioned a library at the Lapas cluster of schools at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti region.

This forms part of an initiative by the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, being implemented through the Rebecca Foundation, to provide some communities, with ultra-modern library facilities stocked with books as well as computers, across the country.

It is expected that its internet facility would enable pupils and teachers engage in informative and educational internet-based research.

Commissioning the facility on behalf of Mrs Akufo-Addo, Mr. Richard Darko, Press Aide at the Office of the First Lady,

said, the First Lady saw issues of youth empowerment as very crucial to national development and thus, and believed that the Library facility could help in the education of the local young people.

This, she believed, would help in positioning them to fully harness opportunities that the global competitive world offered.

Mr. Darko said the First Lady, had since 2017, constructed many libraries across the country to provide young people with a better learning environment to acquire knowledge.

He said, the Foundation had also empowered young girls and women economically and socially as they acquired of vocational skills, provision of artisanal equipment and educational sponsorship.

The Foundation was poised to do more to complement government’s effort in enhancing the well-being of the youth, Mr Darko stated.

Mr Joseph Makubu, Oti Regional Minister, said he was positive that the library facility would significantly afford pupils the opportunity to improve their educational performance, and soar to higher academic and professional laurels.

Madam Georgina Mensah, Oti Regional Director for Education, said the facility had come at the right time and urged the pupils in the community to patronise the facility to enrich their knowledge.

Mr Ebenezer Guy Amartefio, Head of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA) in the Oti Region, expressed the Authority’s deepest appreciation to the First Lady and the Rebecca Foundation for helping the Authority and the Ghana Education Service, to increase access to library facilities to schools.

Present at the ceremony included Mr Patrick Charty Jilma,

the MCE for Krachi East, and Nana Kweku Beyenor II, Paramount Chief of Dambai.