The Rebecca Foundation has donated some equipment made up of mobility items, teaching aids and electronics, to the New Horizon school in Accra, to assist children with cerebral palsy and aid in teaching and learning.

Presenting the items on behalf of The Rebecca Foundation, Mrs. Shirley Laryea, an Officer with the Rebecca Foundation, expressed the Foundation’s readiness to continue to support institutions like the New Horizon School.

“Our aim is to offer these children with different abilities the equal opportunities to learn, thrive and grow as part of our community and country”, she said.

Mrs. Laryea also called on philanthropists and corporate institutions, to help support people with cerebral palsy, saying, “I wish to urge everyone to help support our brothers and sisters in this situation for a better Ghana.”

Madam Salome Francois, Founder of the School, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the gesture.