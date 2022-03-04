Reblock Ventures: “The Secret To Building A Stellar Brand Story Is Honesty”

Brand storytelling has become a huge part of marketing efforts today. As more and more brands understand the power of storytelling and consumer behavior continues to shift, brands need to work tirelessly to transform their presence, especially in the digital space. ReBlock Ventures explains that a strong brand story has the ability to change a company’s trajectory, shooting straight for success.

Brand stories are used to build trust and loyal relationships with customers. That is why many large companies, like Disney and Apple, have taken to telling stories to form connections. According to ReBlock Ventures your audience needs a story they can relate to, and a well-told story can transform your success.

The crucial point to remember with brand storytelling is that authenticity is invincible. ReBlock Ventures stresses that brands should resist the temptation to embellish their stories to appear cooler or more relatable. The first step to creating a brand story that builds trust with customers is to be genuine. ReBlock Ventures points out that customers crave confidence, and if your story has holes in it, it could dismantle everything you’ve built faster than you can try to rectify the mistakes.

Genuine brand stories create trust because customers respond to the story flow which influences their sensory and motor cortex. These stories take the customers on an experience that rouses emotions, guiding their decisions. Brand stories also give your brand a personality that customers can identify with. ReBlock Ventures explains that the goal is to be authentic and share an accurate account of your brand rather than paint your brand as a dominant fixture in the industry.

Borrowing from Apple and Disney, their brand storytelling gives people experiences. Apple sells connections by introducing products that easily help people connect to the world and their loved ones. ReBlock Ventures says that every brand story should aim to connect and develop relationships with customers on the foundation of authenticity, bringing them along on a journey of exploration and growth.