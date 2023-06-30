Recall of His Majesty’s Ambassador in Stockholm for consultations following Holy Quran burning

Morocco has recalled the Ambassador of His Majesty the King to Sweden to the Kingdom for indefinite consultations following a demonstration during which the Holy Quran was burned in front of a mosque in Stockholm.

It has also on the very High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Kingdom of Sweden in Rabat to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates stated that during the summons, the Swedish diplomat was informed of the Kingdom of

Morocco’s “most vigorous condemnation of this offence and rejection of this unacceptable act.”

“This new offensive and irresponsible act disregards the feelings of more than a billion Muslims during this sacred period of the great pilgrimage to Mecca and the blessed feast of Eid Al-Adha,” the statement stressed.

“Regardless of the political positions or differences that may exist between countries, the Kingdom considers it unacceptable that the faith of Muslims should be disrespected in this way, nor can the principles of tolerance and the values of universalism be reduced to accommodating the views of a few while showing so little regard for the beliefs of more than a billion Muslims,” the statement added.