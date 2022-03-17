Recirculate Project Improves Water Safety In Madina Zongo, Gbegbeyise

Dr Kwadwo Ansong Asante, Principal Scientist, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, (CSIR) Water Reserach Institute, says the Recirculate project on water and sanitation in Madina Zongo and Gbegbeyise in Dansoman has improved water safety in the communities.

He said the level of microbiology contamination in the water sampled in the two communities for laboratory test had reduced due to education on proper sanitation and measures introduced to re-direct the water pipelines and the construction of drains and toilet in the communities.

Dr Asante said this on Wednesday at a stakeholder meeting on the Recirculate Project aimed at driving eco- innovation in Africa and building the capacity for safe circular water economy.

Recirculate is a £6.8 million project funded by Research Councils UK through the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF).

GCRF is a 5 year £1.5Bn fund and a key component in the delivery of the UK Aid Strategy of tackling global challenges in the national interest.

Lancaster University is leading the Recirculate project in partnership with African researchers to address the urgent need for safe and effective water use in Africa.

Dr Asante said under the project, CSIR conducted a drinking water sampling from the water transmission lines, polytanks and sachet water for laboratory analysis to check the level of contamination in the value chain system in the communities.

He said the sampling started in September 2020 at a period of three to four months intervals and with the collaboration of Green Advocacy, an NGO, which instituted an intervention to re-align the pipelines and reconstruct the drains and build toilet facilities to improve sanitation in the areas.

The result of the analysis, he said, led to improvement in environmental quality measured by the quality of wastewater in drains.

The objective of the project, he said, was to achieve water quality and sanitation in the two communities and replicate the project in other communities across the country.

It was also to reduce the incidence of diarrhoea among children under five years.

“Initially, before the project, the communities were inaudated with faecal waste and poor sanitation activities, but after the project, sanitation has improved,” he said.

He said the waste products have been converted into energy use including biogas for domestic consumption.

Professor Kirt Sample, Director of Recirculate Projects, stated that food security and water security was a global problem, stressing that a concerted effort was needed to address the challenges.

In Nigeria, 57 million people were without access to safe water, 130 million people do not have access to sanitation.

In Ghana, nine in 10, representing 92.0 per cent of households have access to improved sources of drinking water.

The proportion is higher among the urban (97.8 per cent) than rural (83.0 per cent) households.

Three in five households, representing 59.3 per cent have access to household toilet facilities.

The proportion is higher than among the urban (65.9 per cent) than the rural (49.9 per cent).

He said the Recirculate project would deliver innovative solutions to pressing problems with water use and safety and ensured that water sustained communities from sewage disposal to energy generation and water used in food production.