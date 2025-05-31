Reclaim Textile Network Ghana Launches with a Call for Sustainability and Stakeholder Support

In a vibrant event marking the official launch of Reclaim Textile Network.(RTN) Ghana, founder Dr. Christiana Konamah Okai-Mensah highlighted the transformative potential of textile waste while urging government, NGOs, and stakeholders to support the initiative.

Dr. Christian Konamah Okai-Mensah, in a powerful speech, emphasized the need for collaboration and innovation in the textile industry. She highlighted the Network’s mission to promote sustainable practices and support local designers.

Reclaiming our textile heritage requires creativity, innovation, and collaboration. Together, we can build a sustainable future for Ghana’s fashion industry.” – Dr. Christian Konamah Okai-Mensah, Founder of Reclaim Textile Network Ghana.

Beatrice “Bee” Arthur, promoter of the Network and renowned fashion expert, was the Special Guest of Honour. As a leader in the fashion domain, Arthur emphasized the importance of sustainability and innovation in the textile industry.

Reclaim, Revive, Reimagine

The theme “Reclaim, Revive, Reimagine” reflects the Network’s vision for a sustainable and innovative textile industry. The launch marked a significant step towards promoting eco-friendly practices and supporting local talent.

Dr. Okai-Mensah, who doubles as a lecturer at Accra Technical University (ATU), in an interview granted alongside the official launch, shared her motivation behind the project: “I started this initiative because I realized there is a problem of waste. In terms of sustainability, this waste can be used to produce a whole lot of things.”

Turning Waste into Wealth

The launch showcased stunning upcycled fashion pieces, all crafted from discarded textiles. Dr. Okai-Mensah emphasized, *”What I’m wearing is waste. The fashion show proves that waste, when repurposed, becomes valuable.”

The initiative has already engaged secondary schools and rehabilitation centers for persons with disabilities, demonstrating how textile waste fosters creativity, skills development, and even therapeutic benefits. “The process of upcycling brings out hidden talents,” she noted.

A Call for Collaboration

Despite the project’s success, Dr. Okai-Mensah appealed for broader support: “I’ve used my own resources, but we need stakeholders to come on board.” She proposed integrating textile upcycling into school curricula, citing its affordability and environmental benefits.

“Money is hard to come by, but waste is everywhere. By reclaiming it, we clean our environment and empower communities,” she concluded.

Fashion Show

The launch featured a captivating fashion show showcasing dresses made from recycled textiles. Young designers presented their creations, highlighting the potential for sustainable fashion in Ghana.

The event, attended by educators, students, environmentalists, and designers, underscored Ghana’s potential to lead in sustainable fashion and waste innovation.

The event, held at the GNAT Hall in Accra, brought together industry stakeholders, young designers, and enthusiasts to reimagine the future of textiles in Ghana.

About Reclaim Textile Network Ghana

Founded by Dr. Christiana Konamah Okai-Mensah, the initiative promotes circular fashion by transforming textile waste into functional products while fostering youth creativity and employment.

By Kingsley Asiedu