The chieftaincy institution has a stake in national development and must be recognised for its pivotal role, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong, the Paramount Chief of Kwahu Traditional Area and Vice President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, has said.

He said any attempt to set the institution aside in national development would be a disadvantage to the overall efforts.
Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong said this when Mr Seth Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, paid a courtesy call on him at his palace at Kwahu to officially introduce himself to him.

He advised the Minister to ensure that he cooperated well with all stakeholders including chiefs and queen-mothers, the Municipal and District Chief Executives, and coordinating directors in the region to chart a course of unity, which was critical to development.

“We, nananom, will support you all the way to bring the needed development to the people of the Region and the country as a whole,” he said.

Mr Acheampong commended the Kwahumanhene for the warm reception and gave the assurance that he would cooperate with all stakeholders to leverage on the diverse natural resources the Region was endowed with.

The Regional Minister later cut the sod for the construction of the 27.5 kilometres Bepong to Ntomem road, expected to be completed in two years.

It envisaged to help alleviate the plight of the people, especially in transporting farm produce.

