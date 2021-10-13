Recognize the efforts of John Boadu, LPG Leadership, Razak Opoku and others

Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on Ghanaians to recognize the hard work, efforts and commitment some members put in behind the scenes for their parties to achieve strategic objectives.

He said in 2020, before the compilation of the new voters register, Mr John Boadu of NPP, leadership of Liberal Party of Ghana, Razak Kojo Opoku of NPP/Concern Voters Movement (CVM), Alhaji Kwame Frimpong of National Democratic Party and Mr Henry Asante of Peoples National Convention, did a marvelous work of ensuring that 13 registered smaller political parties were rallied for the compilation of the new voters register for the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

He said it was something that NPP failed to achieve ahead of the 2016 elections.

He said Mr Boadu, LPG Leadership and Mr Razak Opoku constantly engaged the 13 smaller Political Parties to support the agenda for the new voters register.

Speaking to the media in Accra, Mr Razak Opoku said, a day before the voting at the Inter Party Advisory Committee Meeting either for or against the compilation of the new voters register, Mr Boadu convened an emergency meeting between LPG Leadership, Razak Opoku and the other 13 political parties and made an excellent presentation based on solid facts and evidence on the need for the country to have a new voter’s register for the 2020 elections.

He said all the representatives of the 13 political parties present were then convinced and by the next day at the IPAC meeting, all the 13 smaller political parties voted alongside the NPP in support of the new voters register for the 2020 elections.

“In fact, even if the 2020 Presidential Elections had gone to run-off, Mr Boadu, Mr Peter Mac Manu, LPG Leadership and myself” Razak Opoku” would have been able to rally all the 13 registered political parties in support of the NPP.

Mr Razak Opoku said previously, the weakness of the NPP was the inability to get the support of the majority of the smaller political parties in any critical national decision-making.

He said: “thankfully, through the zeal and commitment of Mr Boadu, Mr Mac Manu, LPG Leadership, Razak Opoku and others, NPP is now having solid relations and partnership with the majority of the smaller political parties.

“The National Democratic Congress was able to defeat NPP in 2008 and 2012 largely due to their strategic alliance with the smaller political parties, especially those whose leaders were from or staying in the Ashanti region”.

The NPP Member said: “As far as I am concerned, breaking the 8-year cycle curse will require a Party’s leadership that has a solid foundation, relations and strategic partnership with the majority of the registered smaller political parties.”

“Mr Boadu, Mr Mac Manu, LPG Leadership, Mr Razak Opoku, Alhaji Frimpong, Mr Asante and others deserve some level of credit for ensuring that the 13 smaller political parties besides the NPP voted for the compilation of the new voter’s register at the IPAC meeting which gave the Electoral Commission of Ghana the audacity and boldness to compile the new voters register for the 2020 elections.”