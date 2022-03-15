Recommend Colleague Contractors For Jobs – Women In Construction Advised

Women in the construction sector have been advised to work together, and recommend one another to clients to secure jobs in the sector to help them succeed in their chosen fields.

Madam Ragadahu Abdul Wahab, Programme Manager at the Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems (RAINS), who gave the advice, said: “If you get a contract, and after delivering it, you can propose to the client that you have a friend, who is also very good at painting, or tiling, and should be contacted for such services.”

Speaking at a forum in Tamale for women in the construction sector as part of activities to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) on the theme: “Breaking the Bias in the Construction Sector,” Madam Wahab said such referrals and recommendations would help promote the work of women in the construction sector to help them to succeed in the male-dominated field.

Madam Abdul Wahab advised them to be confident, believe in themselves as well as work together as females in the sector to ensure their progress.

The forum was to share ideas on how the participants could brand themselves, use social media to project their work, and how to enhance the quality of their work to make them competitive in the construction sector.

The IWD is commemorated in March every year to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

It was organised by RAINS, a non-governmental organisation, as part of its Pathways for Sustainable Employment for Youth and Women (PASEWAY) project implemented in partnership with Plan International with funding support from the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany.

Under the project, some youth including females in the Tamale Metropolis and the Sagnarigu Municipality were assisted to acquire skills in the construction sector such as tile laying, plumbing, masonry, electrical works, painting, carpentry amongst others to enhance their chances of creating their own jobs and or gaining employment.

It was also amongst others to bridge the gap between males and females in the country’s construction sector, which is dominated by males.

Madam Gloria Osofa Akugri, Project Coordinator at RAINS urged the females in the construction sector to up their game to be competitive saying, “You can make it even though it is a male-dominated field, if only you break the barriers within, that is, challenging yourselves that you can do it and also taking the pain to research, learn from others to polish the skills that you have been supported to acquire and being open minded in receiving feedback from clients.”

Ms Shafaw Dipantiche, who was assisted to learn Plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling fixing, shared her experience in the construction sector saying, her parents initially were not in favour for her to learn POP work, and refused to support her, but they became happy when she started working

She lauded the forum and said it had updated her knowledge as well as encouraged her to improve on her work to succeed in the sector.