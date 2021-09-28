Reconstituted Al Qaeda, ISIS With Aspirations to Attack US Real Possibility

A reconstituted Al Qaeda or Islamic State (ISIS) with aspirations to attack the US is a very real possibility, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said in congressional testimony on Tuesday, adding that such an attack can take in 12 months.

“Reconstituted Al Qaeda or ISIS with aspirations to attack the United States is a very real possibility. And those conditions to include activity in ungoverned spaces could present themselves in the next 12 to 36 months,” Milley told the US Senate Armed Forces Committee during a hearing in US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.