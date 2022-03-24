Reconstituted Black Bombers And Coaches Start Non-Residential Training

The Reconstituted BLACK BOMBERS & COACHES earlier today commenced a Non-residential training at the DG HATHIRAMANI Hall of Accra Sports Stadium today in preparation towards the 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham-United Kingdom, 2 July 8th August,2022.

The Black Bombers remains Ghana’s brightest medal prospect having won the West Africa nation’s sole medals( bronze) in the two(2) previous editions- Glascow- Scotland,201 4 & Gold Coast- Australia,2018 courtesy the Abdul Walid Omar(Lightweight) and Jessy Lartey( Welterweight) respectively.

With the successes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics games where 20 years Featherweight, Samuel Takyi broke the country’s 29years medal drought winning (Bronze),the only medal by the Ghanaian contingent and also Africa’s only Boxing Medal at 2020 Olympics games.

The new leadership of the Ghana Boxing Federation,managers of the Black Bombers led by Benard Quartey (President) and his team have vowed to sustain the momentum by winning more medals for Ghana based on the talents displayed during last month’s National Amateur Individual Boxing Championship bouts organized to select Boxers for the New Black Bombers.

The non-residential training could last for three(3) months before some weeks residential camping prior to departure to the Commonwealth games proper.

