Record-breaking William Amponsah claims second consecutive Kwahu Marathon title 

Ghanaian long-distance runner William Amponsah has won the Kwahu Mountain Marathon for the second consecutive time and too away the ultimate prize of $2000.

The 22-year-old runner beat off competition from Koogo Atia (2nd) and former Kwahu Marathon winner Ishmeal Arthur (3rd) with a time of 1:12:35 to emerge victorious in the 21km race which started from Nkawkaw and ended at Mpraeso.

After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Kwahu Mountain Marathon returned with a bang on Easter Saturday with top athletes from all over the country and Amponsah who won the 2019 edition proved too fast for other athletes.

Speaking after his latest win, Amponsah who recently won the National Cross Country expressed his delight for emerging victor of the marathon.

“Thank God for being able to finish the race and winning the ultimate prize. The Kwahu Marathon is always very difficult but I was determined to win it for the second time,” he said.

Sakat Lariba from the Upper East region won the women’s race with a time of 1:32: 04.

Lariba beat off competition from Kenya’s Emily Jepkoech who placed second with a time of 1:34:06 while Addo Noami came third with a time of 1:36: 40.

This year’s marathon was sponsored by Hollard Insurance, X Mineral Water and Lyman Properties.