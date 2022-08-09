Record Rainfall in South Korea Kills 8, Injures 9

The heaviest rainfall in 80 years in South Korea’s Seoul and surrounding regions left eight people dead and six missing, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Up to 300 millimeters (12 inches) of more rain is forecast for the Seoul Capital Area until Thursday, while rains in southern Gyeonggi-do Province might surpass 350 mm, according to the report.

Nine people were injured as a result of the rain, and 391 people in the Seoul Capital Area were displaced and had to take shelter in schools and other public facilities, the report added.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the central region of South Korea suffered from a record volume of precipitation. The rainfall flooded roads and buildings and led to power outages, while residents of lowland areas had to evacuate.