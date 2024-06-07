Records to Watch at UEFA EURO 2024

As the 17th UEFA European Football Championship approaches, several nations are poised to break records, with players and managers also on the cusp of historic achievements.

Germany: The team could extend their records for most games won, most goals scored, and most medals won. They are also aiming to become the first sole host winner since France in 1984.

Italy: Italy could become only the second nation ever to defend their EUROs title, following Spain’s feat in 2012 and 2016. They also hold the record for the most matches ending in a draw.

Portugal: Portugal could extend its record for most consecutive times reaching the knockout stages. Cristiano Ronaldo could also increase his records for most minutes played, most goals scored, and most EURO matches won.

Players: Cristiano Ronaldo could break more records, including the most goals scored at the EUROs and the most matches won. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal (Spain) could become the youngest player ever to play in the EUROs, while 41-year-old Pepe (Portugal) could become the oldest player to play in the tournament.

Managers: Julian Nagelsmann (Germany) is set to become the youngest manager to coach a match, while Didier Deschamps (France) or Ronald Koeman (Netherlands) could become only the second person to win the EUROs both as a player and a manager.

The tournament promises thrilling action and the potential for new milestones in European football history.