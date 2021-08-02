Recruitments into public service must be quota-based-Prince Mba

Mr Prince Bagnaba Mba, President of Forum for Equity, a non-profit human rights organization has suggested to government to recruit public servants on quota basis.

That, he said should also be based on merit and competence to get the best public servants across the country.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview on fairness in recruitment in Accra on Monday, Mr Mba said a systematic engagement into the military and security agencies from school cadet corps should be quota-based.

He said there were qualified professionals seeking employment in all the 16 regions and the quota system could bring fairness among the applicants.

He also called for the decentralization of employment opportunities, so that qualified personnel in deprived areas would not be denied their share of the national cake

“In situations of survival of the fittest, where applicants are made to compete at the national capital, only those connected would be engaged.”

Mr Mba also called for compulsory and fast tracking of digitalisation.

“Development can only be achieved by proper utilization of our rich youthful human resources across the country,” he added