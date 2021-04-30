The Central Regional Office of the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) has donated disability aids to 22 girls with disability at the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.

The beneficiaries are members of the Strategic Approach to Girls Education (STAGE) project in the District, funded by the UKAID, in partnership with World Education Incorporation.

The move is to encourage the girls’ active participation in the STAGE project.

The items include a wheelchair, an axillary pair of clutches and some drugs for the hearing and visually impaired.

The project seeks to give marginalised girls the needed numeracy and literacy skills to enable them to read and write.

It also taught them vocational skills of their choice to break the chain of abject poverty in their various communities as they made ends meet.

Mr John Ekow Aidoo, the Regional Manager of the GRCS, said the disabled were being assisted to integrate fully into society and make them more effective in their endeavours.

The 22 girls comprised 11 visually impaired, two physically challenged, eight hearing impaired, and one intellectually disabled, who were assisted per their specific needs.

“We actually have 54 disabled girls representing almost 10 per cent of the populace of beneficiaries in the project and out of this number we took 22 to the hospital to examine and access their disabilities and assistance needed to keep them active in the project,” he said.

The Regional Manager admonished beneficiaries to take good care of the devices because they would facilitate their learning process.

Ms Dora Ewusi, the Safeguarding Officer of the GRCS, said safe guarding focal persons had been deployed to the communities and tasked to prioritise the safety of beneficiaries against all forms of violence, especially concerning sexual harassment.

“We have as well schooled them on the right channel of forwarding complains and grievances plus a toll free number provided for them to call while we work tirelessly in their interest,” she added.

Mr Daniel Mensah, the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, said though they had not gone far with the implementation of the project, he was satisfied with the enthusiasm and commitment shown by beneficiaries.

He urged stakeholders, especially community leaders, to join forces to realise a future they would be proud of.

Mrs Mary Dadzie, on behalf of parents of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the GRCS and its partners for being thoughtful to ease some of burdens off their shoulders.