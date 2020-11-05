The Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) has marked the annual Girl Child Day in Jukwa in the Central Region to create awareness on Pregnancy and its effects.

The Day is celebrated annually on the 11th of October to promote Girl Child empowerment and the fulfillment of their rights while highlighting the challenges girls all over the world face.

The Programme was organized by the GRCS in partnership with the World Education Incorporation (WEI), the Non-Formal Education Sector, and the Ghana Education Service with funding from the UKAID.

The celebration, on the theme; “Your Voice, Our Equal Future”, brought together more than 120 girls from seven schools in the Twifo- Hemang-Lower-Denkyira (THLD) district.

Mr. John Ekow Aidoo, the Regional Manager of the GRCS said, the increasing rate of teenage pregnancy in the Region was worrying and all stakeholders must put in more efforts to stem it.

He indicated that globally, over 12 million underage girls were forced into marriage every year and one in every five girls had faced sexual violence or engaged in some kind of sexual activity that had resulted in unintended pregnancy.

Mr. Aidoo charged all to be inspired by the demands of girls to see the change they wish for and offer solutions to achieve that.

The Regional Manager said, “for this reason, the ‘Strategic Approach to Girls Education’ (STAGE) project would be implemented in the THLD district to give voice and equal future to marginalized girls in achieving their dreams with no hindrance”.

Mr. Raphael Mensah, the THLD District Director of Non-Formal Education Division urged the girls not to engage in amorous relationships but focus on their education to become prominent people in society.

Mrs. Dorothy Abekah, the THLD Girl Child Officer of the GES urged the girls to turn down gifts and other offers meant to lure them into engaging in sexual intimacies.

“If you’re pregnant already, don’t drop out of school, pursue your education, and don’t be scared or shy to join adolescent groups, share your experiences and let others learn from you”, she further added.